The latest version of Google Play Music is currently rolling out to users everywhere, bringing several usage improvements to the app, including a new ‘Recents’ option to the main navigation area.

This is the same Recents section that gives you a chronological view of all the music that you’ve listened to on your device, while the new recents section that’s accessible using the button on the app’s home screen displays the same content. Don’t ask me why Google needed to get you to the same place with two different presentations because I’ve stopped asking those questions myself.

Aside from the new way to access your recent content in the app, the update also includes a new animation when you press play on an album. Play Music also boasts a larger catalogue of music than the previous update, listing 40 million songs which is up from the previous 35 million. This latest 7.4 update should now be available on the Google Play Store, but you can always find it on APK Mirror if you don’t want to wait.