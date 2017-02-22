While Xiaomi won’t have a presence at Mobile World Congress this year, that doesn’t mean the company doesn’t have a lot to showcase. A new rumor suggests the follow-up device to last year’s Mi Max may launch this year in May, which was when the device debuted in China last year.

The rumor also features some spec information about the upcoming handset, including the fact that the Mi Max 2 will feature the same 6.44-inch display the original had. The rumored internals are a Snapdragon 660, which is a bump up from the Snapdragon 650 that powered the original Mi Max. Other rumored specs include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery to power it all. The phone will likely run a Nougat-based MIUI OS.

Of course, Xiaomi has not released any official details about the Mi Max 2, so it’s best to take this rumor with a grain of salt until we hear more from the Chinese company about their upcoming handsets. Unfortunately, that won’t be at Mobile World Congress this year.