If you’re looking for a good deal on a new phone, T-Mobile might have just what you’re looking for with their newest deal. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S7 , Galaxy S7 Edge, and the LG V20 are all reduced down to just $360 full price, or $15 a month if you prefer to add them to your current T-Mobile bill.

If you don’t currently have a T-Mobile plan a T-Mobile starter SIM will be added to your bill at checkout so the grand total will come to $380. I don’t think there’s any way to order the phone without a SIM unless you’re already a T-Mobile customer, so that’s kind of a bummer for those looking to pick up a phone on the cheap without a SIM.

Still, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen on these handsets as new devices are slated to be revealed next week.