The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus — or Samsung Galaxy S8+ as it will be known officially — isn’t expected to arrive until late March, but as so often is the case, details surrounding the phone’s hardware have been leaked in their entirety. Well, the basics anyway.

Doing the honors once again is Evan Blass, better known ’round these parts by his Twitter handle @evleaks. Today he posted a leaked spec sheet for the Galaxy S8+, outing many of the device’s main hardware features. Most notable — the enormous 6.2-inch display (6.1-inch if you count the rounded corners), 12MP rear, 8MP front facing cameras, 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, wireless charging, IP68 dust and water resistance, and an Iris Scanner. Pretty much the whole kitchen sink and standard for Samsung’s flagships at this point. Notably absent: the processor, which rumor has it could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

Unfortunately, nothing about the smaller “regular” Galaxy S8 model was listed, although we’re hearing it should come equipped with smaller 5.7-inch display — in a more petite form factor — and all the above listed specs. Because both models will feature huge screens and relatively small bezels, the overall size of the devices shouldn’t be much bigger than last year’s models — and that’s a good thing. If recently leaked photos are any indication, the phone will be quite the looker.

[Twitter]