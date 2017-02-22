Yesterday, a report from South Korea suggested Samsung would look to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units in emerging markets like India and Vietnam. This would be achieved by retrofitting the returned devices with smaller and safer batteries.

Today, Samsung denies that report. The company says it’s simply “incorrect,” but didn’t go into any detail on why Hankyung — the Korean news outlet which reported the story — would have gotten the idea.

The original report suggests it was all for profit recuperation, and while that would be noble and solid reasoning, we’re not sure Samsung would even need to pursue those profits. The company flourished in the quarters beyond the Note 7 debacle, and most people have remained loyal to the brand despite concerns of a drop in quality and safety.

As such, it may seem even more damaging to take those old bones out of the closet to remind everyone why the Note 7 would need to be refurbished in the first place. Better on them to keep all their focus on the Galaxy S8 lineup that’ll be launching in a short couple of months.

[via NDTV]