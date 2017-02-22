We know at least three upcoming Nokia devices are going to be showcased at Mobile World Congress next week in Barcelona, but a new tweet from Withings suggests we could see a wearable unveiled on the stage.

Just under 1 week until we join @Nokia for an exciting Keynote announcement at Mobile World Congress—you won't want to miss it. #MWC17 pic.twitter.com/Ow4xI29Mqp — Withings (@Withings) February 21, 2017

The tweet doesn’t provide a lot of hints about what Withings plans to announce alongside its parent company, but it’s not hard to imagine another wearable on the table. Will Nokia be throwing its hat into the Android Wear ring with a new device, or will this device be another fitness device like Withing’s current portfolio of hybrid devices? We do know that the press conference will be broadcast in 360-degrees, which suggest this announcement could be related to VR too.

We’ll have to wait until then to find out.