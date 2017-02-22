Feb 22nd, 2017

At this point, we’re just waiting for LG to take the wraps of the LG G6 at its February 26 Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona. Noted leaker Evan Blass has tweeted a press render of the upcoming LG G6, showcasing the phone in all its glory. It’s not the first leak we’ve seen of the phone, with several from South Korea confirming the design.

Rumored LG G6 Specs

  • 5.7-inch QHD LCD Display; 18:9 aspect ratio
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Processor
  • USB Type-C
  • Wireless Charging
  • Fingerprint Scanner
  • Google Assistant
  • LG Pay/MST Payments
  • 148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm
  • Dual rear cameras
  • 3,200mAh battery or greater

LG has a lot to make up for with the LG G6, dumping the modular design that made the LG G5 unpopular and going after more consumer-friendly features like water and dust-proofing, Quad DAC support, an 18:9 display, and some pretty awesome new camera features.

Of course, LG has a lot to make up for with the LG G6, as last year’s modular LG G5 was one of the biggest flops for the company. They posted their first quarterly loss in six years following the release of the LG G5 and the blame was placed squarely on the modular phone’s shoulders. That’s why the modular design has been abandoned for this year’s flagship.

Curious to know more about this upcoming phone? We’ve compiled a rumor round up that will show you everything you need to know about the upcoming LG G6.
