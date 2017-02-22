LG is finally taking the wraps off the LG G6 on Sunday at noon, but the numerous leaks and appearances of the device we’ve seen have given us a pretty good idea what to expect with the upcoming phone. 9to5Google’s Stephen Hall is reporting on a small discrepancy that has surfaced between the rumored and official specs of the device.

Just wanted to mention this… have confirmed that US production model LG G6 is 3,300 mAh, not 3,200. Some internal models had 3,200. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) February 22, 2017

Rumored LG G6 Specs

5.7-inch QHD LCD Display; 18:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Processor

USB Type-C

Wireless Charging

Fingerprint Scanner

Google Assistant

LG Pay/MST Payments

148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm

Dual rear cameras

3,300mAh battery

While that’s a small increase from the rumored specs, fans of removable batteries are losing out on this one as the LG G6 won’t feature the removable battery that has become a hallmark of LG’s line of phones. It’s no surprise that with the poor sales around the modular LG G5 , the removable battery is getting ditched, but we’ll have to see how that plays out for LG this year against stiff competition.