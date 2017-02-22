The LG G6 has been leaked more than a faucet, but we’re very close to the official announcement. LG is already revving up the hype train by getting world renowned designers to weigh in on the design.Torsten Valeur praised the beautiful design in a video released by LG Korea.

Torsten talks about the beautiful shape with rounded corners and great user experience. He says those two things, shape and UI, are the “essence of what a smartphone is.” The eye is drawn to the display because all the unnecessary distractions have been stripped away, thanks to the 80% screen to body ratio. He also praised how easy it is to use in one hand.

Torsten adds “and I believe that when you take it out and hold it in your hand, turn it around, look at it, play with it, you should be pleased by all the care and diligence that has been put into all the details.” We certainly hope that’s true. The G6 is shaping up to be a great device.