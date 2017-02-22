Feb 22nd, 2017

Instagram is about to get a lot more dynamic. The photo sharing social network typically works like a Twitter for photos (and video, in recent times): posts are quick one-shot photos or 15-second videos, with comments that can be made by the poster or others viewing them.

Now, one post can house multiple photos and videos. This opens Instagram up as more of a photo blog than a simple throwaway photo network. Called Photo Sets, users can share up to 10 photos or videos (a mix and match, if you want) in one Instagram post, so if you have a series of shots you want to show off as it relates to something — say, a wedding — you no longer have to clog your friends’ timeline or link them to a place where they can view more.

Comments will work as they always have — your comment is posted under the entire set instead of for each photo within it, though the poster can tag each photo with different people if they so wish. For those viewing them, simply scroll through by swiping left and right to see everything your friends have to show.

Instagram says it’s rolling out starting this week, so make sure your app is updated.

[via Instagram]
local_offer    Instagram  

stars Further Reading

Instagram adds stickers and other Snapchat features

Instagram gets Saved Posts feature

Best live stream apps

Instagram introduces Live Video to Stories [V

Instagram confirms live videos

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirety
closeThe Moto G5 Plus has been confirmed after showing up via an online retailer

The upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirely after the device was published through an online retailer. The listing confirms many of the rumors regarding the device.

2

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

3

more_vertAnTuTu ranks the OnePlus 3T as the best performing Android device
closeAnTuTu shares which smartphones topped the benchmarking charts in January

AnTuTu has released its benchmarking results for January 2017, with the OnePlus 3T taking the top spot, but some newcomers are lurking in the distance.

4

more_vertHelp shape the design of the Pixel 2
closeGoogle wants your input for the design of the Pixel 2

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the look of the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google wants to hear your feedback on the design of the phone so that it can make the Pixel 2 even better. The design feedback request has been posted on the Pixel User Community by Krishna Kumar, Product Lead …

5

more_vertBest Android Launchers
close10 Best Android launchers for your home screen

One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from.

6

more_vertDEAL: Get a Moto Mod for free from Motorola
closeDEAL: Get a free Moto Mod when purchasing any Moto Z smartphone

Motorola is offering a free Moto Mod when purchasing any device within the Moto Z family. This includes the Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, and Z Play Droid.

7

more_vertThe LG V30 will become LG's flagship device
closeThe LG V30 will feature the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM

A new rumor suggests that the LG V30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM as LG pivots to turning this device into its new flagship.

8

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertSecure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives
closeYou can now get the Secure Folders app for your Samsung Galaxy S7

Secure Folders was one of the best new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but since it’s no longer available Samsung wants to allow others to get in on the fun.

10

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.