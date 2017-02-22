Instagram is about to get a lot more dynamic. The photo sharing social network typically works like a Twitter for photos (and video, in recent times): posts are quick one-shot photos or 15-second videos, with comments that can be made by the poster or others viewing them.

Now, one post can house multiple photos and videos. This opens Instagram up as more of a photo blog than a simple throwaway photo network. Called Photo Sets, users can share up to 10 photos or videos (a mix and match, if you want) in one Instagram post, so if you have a series of shots you want to show off as it relates to something — say, a wedding — you no longer have to clog your friends’ timeline or link them to a place where they can view more.

Comments will work as they always have — your comment is posted under the entire set instead of for each photo within it, though the poster can tag each photo with different people if they so wish. For those viewing them, simply scroll through by swiping left and right to see everything your friends have to show.

Instagram says it’s rolling out starting this week, so make sure your app is updated.

[via Instagram]