The latest update to Google’s standard dialer app — Phone — seems to be causing more issues than it claims to solve. Users are reporting that Bluetooth calls are not functioning as intended.

The calls work as normal on the phone despite having a Bluetooth headset connected, something that’s sure to be a source of frustration for you hands-free warriors out there.

It’s not totally damning — at least you can still make calls — but it’s really annoying for those who rely on Bluetooth calling to make their lives easier and something we’re hoping will be a top priority for Google to fix.

