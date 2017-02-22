Today is February 22nd, and in case you don’t remember that means today is the day you can apply for a ticket to attend Google I/O 2017. As we mentioned before, this isn’t a first come, first serve affair.

Instead, you’ll enter your name into a raffle, of sorts. You have until February 27th to enter, and on the 28th Google will randomly select lucky attendees to receive tickets.

We should note that you should only apply to attend Google I/O if you have every intention of going. This is because Google will put a hold on your credit card for the amount of the ticket: $1,150 for general admission attendees, and $350 for those attending from academic backgrounds.

If you’re selected, you’ll be charged for your ticket and you should start thinking about booking travel and lodging. If not, Google says your charge will be released after a maximum of 7 days. Head here to get started.