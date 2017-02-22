Feb 22nd, 2017

Today is February 22nd, and in case you don’t remember that means today is the day you can apply for a ticket to attend Google I/O 2017. As we mentioned before, this isn’t a first come, first serve affair.

Instead, you’ll enter your name into a raffle, of sorts. You have until February 27th to enter, and on the 28th Google will randomly select lucky attendees to receive tickets.

We should note that you should only apply to attend Google I/O if you have every intention of going. This is because Google will put a hold on your credit card for the amount of the ticket: $1,150 for general admission attendees, and $350 for those attending from academic backgrounds.

If you’re selected, you’ll be charged for your ticket and you should start thinking about booking travel and lodging. If not, Google says your charge will be released after a maximum of 7 days. Head here to get started.
local_offer    Google   Google I/O 2017  

stars Further Reading

Google Phone update introduces Bluetooth bug

Help shape the design of the Pixel 2

Project Loon's balloons learn to linger

Shopping with Google Assistant arrives

Payments for Google Assistant appears to be rolling out

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

2

more_vertAnTuTu ranks the OnePlus 3T as the best performing Android device
closeAnTuTu shares which smartphones topped the benchmarking charts in January

AnTuTu has released its benchmarking results for January 2017, with the OnePlus 3T taking the top spot, but some newcomers are lurking in the distance.

3

more_vertHelp shape the design of the Pixel 2
closeGoogle wants your input for the design of the Pixel 2

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the look of the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google wants to hear your feedback on the design of the phone so that it can make the Pixel 2 even better. The design feedback request has been posted on the Pixel User Community by Krishna Kumar, Product Lead …

4

more_vertBest Android Launchers
close10 Best Android launchers for your home screen

One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from.

5

more_vertThe LG V30 will become LG's flagship device
closeThe LG V30 will feature the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM

A new rumor suggests that the LG V30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM as LG pivots to turning this device into its new flagship.

6

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

7

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertSecure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives
closeYou can now get the Secure Folders app for your Samsung Galaxy S7

Secure Folders was one of the best new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but since it’s no longer available Samsung wants to allow others to get in on the fun.

9

more_vertHuawei rumored to be unveiling Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017
closeHuawei rumored to be unveiling Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017

A new rumor suggests Huawei will be unveiling the Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017, featuring flagship specs likely for a competitive price.

10

more_vertHow to enable Developer Options
closeHow to enable the secret Android Developer Options

The Developer Options is like a secret world for Android enthusiasts to do cool stuff. Not only can you speed up animations, but you can force all apps to do multi-window and much more.