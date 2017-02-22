ASUS debuted the Chromebook Flip 2 at CES 2017 earlier this year, but a new rumor suggests that the company is prepping another convertible Chromebook device for later this year.

The report comes from an Italian site that says a listing for the Chromebook Flip C101 was spotted on the Taiwan Excellence Awards website. The listing showcased a placeholder image of the original Chromebook Flip, but it’s most likely not the final look of the product. The listing also mentioned 16-hour battery life and a device that is only 15.6mm thick.

Google has stated that all new Chromebooks that are launched this year will support Android apps, so that likely extends to this newly rumored device as well. It’s unlikely that we’ll see the device unveiled at Mobile World Congress so soon after the CES 2017 unveiling of the Chromebook Flip 2, so ASUS may keep a lid on this one until later in the year.

[via Android Authority, source Notebook Italia]