Feb 21st, 2017

Yahoo is still working through a world of nightmares after having revealed high-volume security breaches. The Wall Street Journal reports that systems analysts found even more existing liabilities in Yahoo’s security structure.

With that likely being a cause for concern, plus the legal trouble the two companies will have to deal with as a result of potentially broken rules by Yahoo’s failure to properly communicate details of the breach — and the cherry on top being loss of business due to trust issues — it seems a discount on Verizon’s planned purchase is in order.

The two sides have agreed to reduce the cost of the buyout by $350 million, bringing the total down to 4.48 billion. They’ve also agreed to split all costs associated with the incident.

That should be enough capital for Verizon to do whatever it is they need to patch up the holes and start cleaning up the mess, and if nothing else too dire develops on either side of the deal then it’s still expected to close in the 2nd quarter of this year.

[via Verizon]
local_offer    Verizon   Yahoo  

stars Further Reading

Verizon introduces new $40 prepaid plan with 2GB of data

T-Mobile responds to Verizon's new unlimited plans

Get a free phone when you sign up for Verizon's new unlimited plan

Verizon brings back unlimited data plans

The Wear24 is a Verizon-exclusive smartwatch

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirety
closeThe Moto G5 Plus has been confirmed after showing up via an online retailer

The upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirely after the device was published through an online retailer. The listing confirms many of the rumors regarding the device.

2

more_vertAnTuTu ranks the OnePlus 3T as the best performing Android device
closeAnTuTu shares which smartphones topped the benchmarking charts in January

AnTuTu has released its benchmarking results for January 2017, with the OnePlus 3T taking the top spot, but some newcomers are lurking in the distance.

3

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

4

more_vertHelp shape the design of the Pixel 2
closeGoogle wants your input for the design of the Pixel 2

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the look of the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google wants to hear your feedback on the design of the phone so that it can make the Pixel 2 even better. The design feedback request has been posted on the Pixel User Community by Krishna Kumar, Product Lead …

5

more_vertBest Android Launchers
close10 Best Android launchers for your home screen

One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from.

6

more_vertDEAL: Get a Moto Mod for free from Motorola
closeDEAL: Get a free Moto Mod when purchasing any Moto Z smartphone

Motorola is offering a free Moto Mod when purchasing any device within the Moto Z family. This includes the Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, and Z Play Droid.

7

more_vertThe LG V30 will become LG's flagship device
closeThe LG V30 will feature the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM

A new rumor suggests that the LG V30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM as LG pivots to turning this device into its new flagship.

8

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertSecure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives
closeYou can now get the Secure Folders app for your Samsung Galaxy S7

Secure Folders was one of the best new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but since it’s no longer available Samsung wants to allow others to get in on the fun.

10

more_vertHuawei rumored to be unveiling Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017
closeHuawei rumored to be unveiling Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017

A new rumor suggests Huawei will be unveiling the Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017, featuring flagship specs likely for a competitive price.