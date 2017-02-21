Count Sprint as the latest major US carrier to roll Nougat out to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Beta testers are in on the fun first, though assuming things go well in the short term then it shan’t take long for a broader rollout.

If you are on that beta, a final update of 167MB in size will get you onto the stable build. Those still on Marshmallow will be requiring a much heftier download of 1.2GB, however, so plan accordingly.

The software is going out over-the-air, so if you’re in the beta you can check for it by heading to Settings > Software Update > Software Manual Download. We’ll update this post once the full rollout gets rolling.

