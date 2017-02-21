Samsung Flow is an app that lets you not only unlock your Windows 10 device using your phone’s fingerprint sensor, but also allows you to mirror smartphone notifications, easily transfer content, and more. The problem is that the app was only available for one Windows 10 device: Samsung’s own Galaxy TabPro S.

The developers seem keen on letting more people enjoy it, though, with them communicating to users that all Windows 10 PCs will be given such access in April, so long as those PCs meet a couple of requirements. The first requirement is Windows 10, of course, but you’ll also need a Bluetooth 4.2 radio. It’s also worth noting that this is only available for users of Samsung’s smartphones. Take care of all you need to ahead of its arrival.

