LG has a lot riding on the debut of its next flagship, the LG G6 . We’ll be learning more about that phone in just a week, but LG has a few teasers up its sleeve to showcase some of what you should expect from its newest flagship phone.

These short YouTube clips are entitled Pool and Flour and of course, are intended to showcase that LG has put some thought into making the G6 water and dust proof. We’ve known that LG has been leaning this way with the G6 for some time now, as earlier this month the company released a small image with the phrase, “resist more, under pressure.”

The phone will be announced on February 26th, during the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain. Lots of new features have been teased or leaked, including the fact that the LG G6 will feature Quad-DAC support, rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 821, and that the phone will have a beefy battery.

Rumored LG G6 Specs

5.7-inch QHD LCD Display; 18:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Processor

USB Type-C

Wireless Charging

Fingerprint Scanner

Google Assistant

LG Pay/MST Payments

148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm

Dual rear cameras

3,200mAh battery or greater

Want to know more about the LG G6? We’ve got a rumor roundup that covers everything that has leaked about the phone so far.