Feb 21st, 2017

LG has a lot riding on the debut of its next flagship, the LG G6. We’ll be learning more about that phone in just a week, but LG has a few teasers up its sleeve to showcase some of what you should expect from its newest flagship phone.

These short YouTube clips are entitled Pool and Flour and of course, are intended to showcase that LG has put some thought into making the G6 water and dust proof. We’ve known that LG has been leaning this way with the G6 for some time now, as earlier this month the company released a small image with the phrase, “resist more, under pressure.”

The phone will be announced on February 26th, during the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain. Lots of new features have been teased or leaked, including the fact that the LG G6 will feature Quad-DAC support, rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 821, and that the phone will have a beefy battery.

Rumored LG G6 Specs

  • 5.7-inch QHD LCD Display; 18:9 aspect ratio
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Processor
  • USB Type-C
  • Wireless Charging
  • Fingerprint Scanner
  • Google Assistant
  • LG Pay/MST Payments
  • 148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm
  • Dual rear cameras
  • 3,200mAh battery or greater

Want to know more about the LG G6? We’ve got a rumor roundup that covers everything that has leaked about the phone so far.
local_offer    LG   LG G6   MWC 2017  

stars Further Reading

BlackBerry Mercury livestream

LG could use "Fly Like a G6" for marketing

AT&T now rolling out Nougat update to the LG G5

Oppo unveiling "5X" tech soon

LG G6 will feature a full-metal body, confirmed by LG

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirety
closeThe Moto G5 Plus has been confirmed after showing up via an online retailer

The upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirely after the device was published through an online retailer. The listing confirms many of the rumors regarding the device.

2

more_vertAnTuTu ranks the OnePlus 3T as the best performing Android device
closeAnTuTu shares which smartphones topped the benchmarking charts in January

AnTuTu has released its benchmarking results for January 2017, with the OnePlus 3T taking the top spot, but some newcomers are lurking in the distance.

3

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

4

more_vertHelp shape the design of the Pixel 2
closeGoogle wants your input for the design of the Pixel 2

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the look of the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google wants to hear your feedback on the design of the phone so that it can make the Pixel 2 even better. The design feedback request has been posted on the Pixel User Community by Krishna Kumar, Product Lead …

5

more_vertBest Android Launchers
close10 Best Android launchers for your home screen

One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from.

6

more_vertDEAL: Get a Moto Mod for free from Motorola
closeDEAL: Get a free Moto Mod when purchasing any Moto Z smartphone

Motorola is offering a free Moto Mod when purchasing any device within the Moto Z family. This includes the Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, and Z Play Droid.

7

more_vertThe LG V30 will become LG's flagship device
closeThe LG V30 will feature the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM

A new rumor suggests that the LG V30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM as LG pivots to turning this device into its new flagship.

8

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertSecure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives
closeYou can now get the Secure Folders app for your Samsung Galaxy S7

Secure Folders was one of the best new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but since it’s no longer available Samsung wants to allow others to get in on the fun.

10

more_vertHuawei rumored to be unveiling Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017
closeHuawei rumored to be unveiling Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017

A new rumor suggests Huawei will be unveiling the Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017, featuring flagship specs likely for a competitive price.