Anyone with a pulse in 2010 remembers hearing this song literally everywhere. It was popularized in Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, but it wasn’t long after that you’d hear it on the radio, in the latest hipster ad, and eventually in your sleep.

Now, you might hear it when LG’s trying to sell you an LG G6 . The Verge contacted Far East Movement — the group who made “Like A G6” — to see if LG had ever reached out to them to inquire about licensing the song (which originally references an aircraft, but hey, who’s keeping score?) for advertising their upcoming flagship.

The word is that they hadn’t, but when LG was asked about potentially using the song they supposedly asked for the group’s contact details. Sounds like a marketing executive over there just got themselves the perfect idea, and they’ll need all the help they can get if they want to get more people buying their phones. We’ll have to wait and see if anything pans out.