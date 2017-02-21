Feb 21st, 2017

BlackBerry is one of many manufacturers that will have a new phone to show off at Mobile World Congress. The company has already confirmed it will be introducing the new BlackBerry Mercury with an invitation that showed the device in all its glory. The good news is you’ll be able to watch the unveiling without flying to Barcelona.

CrackBerry will be hosting the livestream for the event on February 25th at 1PM EST. The Mercury is a solid looking device with the classic BlackBerry keyboard. The display above the keyboard is said to be 4.5-inches. Other rumored specs include Snapdragon 821 processor, 3GB of RAM, USB Type-C, and Android Nougat. Rumors also claim it will have the same camera as the Pixel. We’ll know more about the Mercury next week. Is anyone excited for this phone?
