Feb 20th, 2017

According to a new report, Xiaomi is looking to beef up its phone portfolio by adding more mid-tier and high-end models this year. The report says that Chinese manufacturers like Vivo and Oppo are putting pressure on Xiaomi because of their broad range of handsets that are released within the country each year.

Right now, Xiaomi claims the fourth spot in the Chinese smartphone market, with Huawei on top at 76,2 million units shipped in 2016. Second place goes to Oppo with 73.2 million handsets shipped, while the third spot goes to Vivo with 63.2 million handsets shipped. Xiaomi will have to increase their portfolio enough to generate more than 10 million new sales to compete with those numbers for 2017.

Xiaomi isn’t off to a very good start for 2017, as sources say that sales of Xiaomi’s Mi Note 2 and the ceramic-backed Mi Mix haven’t met expectations for the first quarter of this year. That’s partially due to Xiaomi not having enough phones to meet demand thanks to a component shortage, so the company is considering getting new suppliers for parts and components.

[via Digitimes]
local_offer    Huawei   OPPO   Vivo   Xiaomi  

stars Further Reading

Oppo unveiling "5X" tech soon

Huawei rumored to be unveiling Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017

Promo material for the Huawei P10 Plus has been leaked

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 may feature even smaller bezels

Huawei working on assistant

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirety
closeThe Moto G5 Plus has been confirmed after showing up via an online retailer

The upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirely after the device was published through an online retailer. The listing confirms many of the rumors regarding the device.

2

more_vertAnTuTu ranks the OnePlus 3T as the best performing Android device
closeAnTuTu shares which smartphones topped the benchmarking charts in January

AnTuTu has released its benchmarking results for January 2017, with the OnePlus 3T taking the top spot, but some newcomers are lurking in the distance.

3

more_vertHow to turn off screen overlay
closeWhat to do when you get the annoying “screen overlay detected” message

Android has gotten a lot more user-friendly over the years, but there are still some things that can leave users scratching their heads. One of the most annoying recent Android problems is the “screen overlay detected” message.

4

more_vertHelp shape the design of the Pixel 2
closeGoogle wants your input for the design of the Pixel 2

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the look of the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google wants to hear your feedback on the design of the phone so that it can make the Pixel 2 even better. The design feedback request has been posted on the Pixel User Community by Krishna Kumar, Product Lead …

5

more_vertBest Android Launchers
close10 Best Android launchers for your home screen

One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from.

6

more_vertDEAL: Get a Moto Mod for free from Motorola
closeDEAL: Get a free Moto Mod when purchasing any Moto Z smartphone

Motorola is offering a free Moto Mod when purchasing any device within the Moto Z family. This includes the Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, and Z Play Droid.

7

more_vertThe LG V30 will become LG's flagship device
closeThe LG V30 will feature the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM

A new rumor suggests that the LG V30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM as LG pivots to turning this device into its new flagship.

8

more_vertOnePlus shows us how to love our phones
closeOnePlus’ #lickoflove video will send shivers down your spine

OnePlus has a history of putting out questionable and offensive ad campaigns. The company’s latest commercial will make quite a few people uncomfortable, especially if you consider how dirty most smartphones are. We know that there are a lot of people who love their phones, but OnePlus always likes taking things to the next level. If you’re …

9

more_vertHuawei P10 Plus with 8GB of RAM?
closeRetailer lists Huawei P10 Plus with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage

It’s no secret that the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will be making their debut at Mobile World Congress in less than two weeks. All the details regarding their specifications have been floating around the web for some time, but a new product page for the Huawei P10 Plus on Phone House’s website has more …

10

more_vertLineageOS now available for OnePlus 3T and ZTE Axon 7
closeLineageOS now available for the ZTE Axon 7 and other devices

A new batch of phones now have support for LineageOS, the successor to CyanogenOS. They include the ZTE Axon 7, OnePlus 3T, HTC One M7, and more.