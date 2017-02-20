The US wireless carriers are getting a bit shaken up in the past few weeks, with carriers like Verizon and AT&T bringing back their unlimited plans. It seems as though Verizon isn’t finished modifying its plans just yet, as it has a new offering for those of you who prefer to go the pre-paid plan route.

Verizon’s newest prepaid plan introduces unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of data for $40 a month. This new plan will be available alongside the 5GB for $50 and 10GB for $70 plans, bringing Verizon’s prepaid offerings up to two. You’re not getting much of a deal if you opt for this plan, though. $10 more a month will get you more than double the data, so it’s obvious Verizon isn’t being too consumer-friendly. I was afraid there for a second, they may have gotten a little bit generous.

All of Verizon’s prepaid plans include unlimited international texting and the data does carry over if you don’t use it, which is nice if you’re not using all of your data every month. Verizon says the new 2GB plan will be available in stores and online starting tomorrow.