New leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 have appeared online ahead of the tablet’s big reveal at Mobile World Congress next week in Barcelona. The images come from Taiwain’s National Communication Propagation Committee, where the tablet was submitted for approval ahead of its release in the country.

These images give a good look at the build of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S3, which appears to resemble the all metal and glass look that we’ve seen Samsung embrace with its smartphones for the past few generations. We also know a small handful of rumored specs for the device ahead of its reveal next week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Rumored Specs

9.7-inch screen with 2048 x 1536 resolution

Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

64GB of expandable storage

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

We’ll have to wait until Mobile World Congress to see the Galaxy Tab S3 in all its glory, but I’m really liking what I see so far. Are you interested in an Android tablet or are you more interested in Android Apps running on Chromebooks? Let us know in the comments.

[via SamMobile]