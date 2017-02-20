Need a boost to get you through your day? Amazon currently has a great sale for the RAVPower 22,000mah battery pack, which normally retails for $99. Today you can pick it up for just $29.99, netting you a 70% discount on the power pack. This sale is only available for a limited time, so if you want one of these you’ll have to get it today.

With 22,000mAh at your disposal, you can charge a Galaxy S7 up to 5 times before you need to charge the power bank itself. Or if you have an Android tablet, you could get upwards of two charges before the power bank needs to be recharged. They’re great to have in your bag when you forget to plug in your phone at night or perhaps you’re out playing Pokemon Go and don’t want to go home to charge up.