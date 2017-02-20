Oppo has something to unveil at Mobile World Congress, and we’re very curious. They’re supposedly launching something they call “5X” technology.

The teaser shows a colorful logo, so we’re thinking it may have something to do with imagery. It’d be natural to guess that Oppo has some sort of zoom innovation for cameras in the works. Or maybe they’ve found the next breakthrough in charging technology.

In any case, they’re going to showcase it. The only question is how they’ll showcase it — they don’t always make these announcements with a specific device to show it off, but sometimes they do. Shrug. Mobile World Congress is next week.

[via PocketNow]