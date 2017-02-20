Sprint’s HTC 10 has finally entered the next realm. The company has started rolling out its Android 7.0 Nougat update.

It’s coming in as version 2.42.651.6, and you’ll want to ensure you have about 1.3GB of space before pulling it down. That shouldn’t be tough to manage for most people, but even if your storage is chock full of stuff we’d say it’s worth doing a quick clear to get the goods.

As is typical with Sprint, don’t be worried if you aren’t getting an OTA notification right away, as they’re probably rolling it out in stages. If you want to check for yourself, head to Settings > About Phone.

[via Twitter]