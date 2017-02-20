AT&T doesn’t have the best history when it comes to getting out updates quickly, but those with the LG G5 should be happy as the Nougat rollout has been spotted for the handset. In order to check and see if you the update waiting, you’ll need to be on WiFi and you can only check once per day.

The update will need about 1.5GB of space and will feature the January 1st security patches released by Google. The downside of the update, it is only Nougat 7.0 instead of Nougat 7.1. Given that AT&T seems to take their sweet time to get these updates tested, that should come as no surprise to those familiar with the network.