On a random Sunday evening, VP of Android Hiroshi Lockheimer Tweeted to a Verge editor a photo of a spinning Oreo cake (not the best we’ve ever seen, mind you). Quick, open your favorite Reddit app: Android 8.0 will be named Oreo!

While we’d love that — who doesn’t love themselves some Oreos? — what’s likely is that Lockheimer is stirring the pot just to troll everyone who regularly thinks about these sorts of things (like us). Unfortunately for him, those folks are also heady enough to remember that he did the same thing for Android N. It didn’t matter how many random pictures of Nutella we salivated over, it still didn’t happen.

Unless, of course, this is all a very elaborate ruse. We’ve been conditioned by Lockheimer’s antics for so long now to think that these are all just trolls and memes. But one of these times it’s going to happen, and we’re not going to expect it, and we’re going to have our mind blowns, and it’s going to be so great that we all instantly pledge fealty to Google and Android and all the things being cooked up inside Building 44.

We’ll then convert the building into a church and set off on a global mission to convert the remaining 20% of the people buying smartphones each year to start buying Android phones, and then — and only then — will Android truly have taken over the world. We’re on to you, Lockheimer.