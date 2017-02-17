Feb 17th, 2017

Earlier this month, ZTE launched a Kickstarter for a crowdfunded smartphone with ideas taken from their community about what they wanted to see in a new device. This Project CSX phone had a goal of $500,000 to be funded, but ZTE has now cancelled the campaign after only 190 people put forward just under $37,000.

The Hawkeye concept phone was supposed to feature eye tracking to make one-handed use much easier, as well as be self-adhesive to a variety of surfaces. So what is ZTE planning to do with the concept now that the Kickstarter has been officially cancelled? Part of the reason appears to be that consumers weren’t happy with the specs mentioned in the Kickstarter page.

You requested that the winning Project CSX idea – an eye-tracking, self adhesive phone – be implemented on a higher spec’d device than what we initially proposed through Kickstarter. We’ve heard you loud and clear as we are reevaluating the device features that are implemented in to the device.

While the Kickstarter itself is dead, ZTE notes that the Hawkeye smartphone itself is not. They’re taking the idea back to the drawing board to come up with a device with better specs, which means the timeline for release is being pushed back. ZTE says that anyone still interested in this concept phone should head on over to the ZTE Community forums to stay abreast of new information.

local_offer    Kickstarter   Project CSX   ZTE  

stars Further Reading

DEAL: Get the ZTE Axon Pro for $200

ZTE Blade Z8 Pro has issues with Spotify, fix incoming

#1 thing every ZTE Blade V8 Pro owner should do [VIDEO]

Here's the first look at the rumored ZTE Quartz

ZTE Axon 7 gets Nougat + Daydream

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirety
closeThe Moto G5 Plus has been confirmed after showing up via an online retailer

The upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirely after the device was published through an online retailer. The listing confirms many of the rumors regarding the device.

2

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

3

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

4

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

5

more_vertHow to remove apps
closeHow to remove unwanted apps from your Android phone

If you’re using an Android phone that isn’t a Pixel, there’s a pretty good chance it came with a bunch of pre-loaded apps that you have no intention of ever using. Thankfully, you can now remove almost any app.

6

more_vertHow to turn off screen overlay
closeWhat to do when you get the annoying “screen overlay detected” message

Android has gotten a lot more user-friendly over the years, but there are still some things that can leave users scratching their heads. One of the most annoying recent Android problems is the “screen overlay detected” message.

7

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.

8

more_vertDEAL: Get a Moto Mod for free from Motorola
closeDEAL: Get a free Moto Mod when purchasing any Moto Z smartphone

Motorola is offering a free Moto Mod when purchasing any device within the Moto Z family. This includes the Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, and Z Play Droid.

9

more_vertBest Android Launchers
close10 Best Android launchers for your home screen

One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from.

10

more_vertSamsung will not release a Galaxy S8 "Edge"
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8+ is likely to replace the “Edge” variant

After some misconceptions regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup, Evan Blass (@evleaks) has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S8+, along with the display sizes for both devices.