Feb 17th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

Joey for Reddit

Joey is a Reddit app made designed specifically for AMA’s. It works for all of Reddit, but Joey really shines in the IAmA subreddit. You can view past AMAs by category, see AMAs that are currently going on, and upcoming AMAs. The AMAs are displayed in a beautiful magazine layout and you can easily swipe through AMA responses.

DOWNLOAD: Joey for Reddit – APK

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: N/A
  • Installs: N/A

Daylight

Daylight is a super simple and beautiful app that does one thing: tell you daylight changes from day to day. It shows you the current placement of the sun and how many more (or fewer) minutes of daylight you have today. The color of the app changes to reflect the time of day.

DOWNLOAD: Daylight – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

FairNote

FairNote is an easy to use notepad app that helps to keep all your notes organized and secure across multiple devices. Use it to keep notes of any length, draft emails or jot down those brilliant ideas that you often devise. You can easily organize notes using labels, colors and protect sensitive data with encryption and fingerprint authentication.

DOWNLOAD: FairNote – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

Color Fling

Color Fling is not a game for color blind people. It’s all about matching colors, which can sometimes be extremely hard to tell apart. A colored star is at the top of the screen. It’s your job to fling a matching color star from the bottom. Be careful, though, the stars can look like the same color, but they’re actually slightly different.

DOWNLOAD: Color Fling – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.8/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

Change the Line

Change the Line is a simple game about hopping from line to line. You move along lines that can end abruptly or have obstacles. You have to jump to the next line in order to stay alive and keep moving forward. it takes concentration and planning to make the right moves to stay alive.

DOWNLOAD: Change the Line – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

