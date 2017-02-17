The official Android Nougat update for T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge has finally arrived! Unfortunately, this exciting news comes with a big caveat – the update is currently only available to those who participated in the Nougat beta program.

If that’s you, Samsung will be pushing out a notification to your device which will allow you to download the 117MB over-the-air update. Since most major Android update are typically around 1GB in size, the update that it being pushed out likely includes a few finally tweaks to the beta build that users have already been testing.

Samsung has not given any indication as to when all the remaining Galaxy S7 and S7 edge users on T-Mobile will be getting the Nougat update. If the update for the beta users goes off without a hitch, we imagine T-Mobile and Samsung will likely flip the switch on their update services with the next few days.