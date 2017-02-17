Feb 17th, 2017

Samsung’s Exynos processors enjoy a great reputation in the tech community for their speedy performance and already the South Korean company is teasing the next generation of its processors on Twitter, ahead of Mobile World Congress next week.

Samsung notably uses its Exynos processor in the international versions of its handsets, while the United States typically gets a Snapdragon version of the same device. This has led some techies to be critical of Samsung for using Snapdragon processors in the US, since their own Exynos processors are considered the better of the two.

Case in point is the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, which had an Exynos 8890 for the international version, but a Snapdragon 820 for the US version. Several videos pitting the two processors against each other in the same device revealed that the Exynos processor is much better at RAM management than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor.

Will the Exynos 9 feature the same performance boosts over the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 835? It will be interesting to see, given that Samsung has helped Qualcomm fabricate the Snapdragon 835.

local_offer    Exynos   Qualcomm   Samsung   Snapdragon  

stars Further Reading

Congressman wants Trump's use of unsecured Android phone investigated

UAG shows off new case renders of the Galaxy S8

Samsung's vice chairman arrested on bribery charges in South Korea

Samsung hopes to have Sony help with Galaxy S8 batteries

New leak reveals pricing for the Galaxy S8

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirety
closeThe Moto G5 Plus has been confirmed after showing up via an online retailer

The upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirely after the device was published through an online retailer. The listing confirms many of the rumors regarding the device.

2

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

3

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

4

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

5

more_vertHow to remove apps
closeHow to remove unwanted apps from your Android phone

If you’re using an Android phone that isn’t a Pixel, there’s a pretty good chance it came with a bunch of pre-loaded apps that you have no intention of ever using. Thankfully, you can now remove almost any app.

6

more_vertHow to turn off screen overlay
closeWhat to do when you get the annoying “screen overlay detected” message

Android has gotten a lot more user-friendly over the years, but there are still some things that can leave users scratching their heads. One of the most annoying recent Android problems is the “screen overlay detected” message.

7

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.

8

more_vertDEAL: Get a Moto Mod for free from Motorola
closeDEAL: Get a free Moto Mod when purchasing any Moto Z smartphone

Motorola is offering a free Moto Mod when purchasing any device within the Moto Z family. This includes the Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, and Z Play Droid.

9

more_vertBest Android Launchers
close10 Best Android launchers for your home screen

One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from.

10

more_vertSamsung will not release a Galaxy S8 "Edge"
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8+ is likely to replace the “Edge” variant

After some misconceptions regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup, Evan Blass (@evleaks) has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S8+, along with the display sizes for both devices.