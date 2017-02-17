Samsung’s Exynos processors enjoy a great reputation in the tech community for their speedy performance and already the South Korean company is teasing the next generation of its processors on Twitter, ahead of Mobile World Congress next week.

Samsung notably uses its Exynos processor in the international versions of its handsets, while the United States typically gets a Snapdragon version of the same device. This has led some techies to be critical of Samsung for using Snapdragon processors in the US, since their own Exynos processors are considered the better of the two.

Case in point is the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge , which had an Exynos 8890 for the international version, but a Snapdragon 820 for the US version. Several videos pitting the two processors against each other in the same device revealed that the Exynos processor is much better at RAM management than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor.

Will the Exynos 9 feature the same performance boosts over the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 835? It will be interesting to see, given that Samsung has helped Qualcomm fabricate the Snapdragon 835.