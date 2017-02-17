In case you missed it, Pokemon GO just got a bunch of new Pokemon. Some of the new Pokemon from Gen 2 are evolved versions of Pokemon that originally launched with the game. Umbreon and Espeon are two such Pokemon. They evolve from Eevee, which is a unique Pokemon because it can evolve into multiple versions.

You may remember there was a nickname trick to make Eevee evolve into Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon. A new nickname trick will allow you to evolve Eevee into Umbreon and Espeon. All you have to do is edit the name of your Eevee to one of the following:

Sakura = Espeon

Tamao = Umbreon

It’s a good idea to restart the game after you change the name, just to be sure it sticks. After that, just tap the “Evolve” button and you should get the one you want.Like the original nickname trick, this will only work once for each nickname. So make sure you save it for a good Eevee.