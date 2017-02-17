Feb 17th, 2017

The LG G6 hasn’t even been announced yet, but we’re seeing a first set of rumors regarding the successor to the LG V20. LG’s V(X) lineup has quietly turned into the 2nd-half flagship over the last couple of years.

These new rumors regarding the LG V30 suggest the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and will feature 6GB of RAM. There is no mention as to whether LG will be keeping the secondary display which was introduced with the LG V10 and reappeared on the LG V20.

The reason that this is so important is that despite the LG G lineup holding the title of LG’s yearly flagship, it seems LG is deciding to pivot to the V series. Previous rumors confirmed that the LG G6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 821, and not Qualcomm’s latest processor.

We still don’t know the real reason as to why LG will be using the Snapdragon 821, but previous reports state it’s due to Samsung “hoarding” the Snapdragon 835 for its Galaxy S8. If this is true, it would make sense for LG to pivot to the V series to provide the flagship experience.

Other rumors for the LG V30 suggest that the device will improve upon the DAC which was included on the V20. This will give those audiophiles a better listening experience when it comes to your favorite music.

According to this latest rumor, there are some “mysterious features” which will be making an entrance on the LG V30, but there are no specifics as to what these may be. Finally, the rumor claims that the V30 will launch in the 2nd half of 2017, which should not come as a surprise as LG has released the V10 and V20 in the 2nd half of 2015 and 2016, respectively.

