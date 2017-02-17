Right when the floodgates were beginning to open in regards to the Galaxy S8, rumors popped up that suggested Samsung’s next flagship would cost more than its predecessor. These rumors have quieted down, but the overwhelming assumption is that Samsung will be pushing the Apple boundaries of pricing.

A new leak has popped up, which shares the model numbers, pricing, and colors for the Galaxy S8 (SM-G950) and S8 Plus (SM-G955). There are 3 different colors which the devices will be available in: Black, Gold, Orchid Gray.

As for the pricing, it’s important to note that the prices in the above screenshot are in Ukranian Hryvnia. After converting to USD, we’re looking at the Galaxy S8 being priced at about $950, and the Galaxy S8 Plus will cost about $1050. If this pricing translates to the US variants of the devices, then we’re looking at $100 more when compared to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Considering that we’re still more than a month away from any type of official announcement, it’s likely we’ll continue to see leaks regarding these devices. In the meantime, would you still purchase the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus if the prices do, in fact, jump up?

