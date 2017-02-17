Feb 17th, 2017

In June of last year, Flamingo burst onto the scene as one of the best Twitter clients on the Play Store. The app comes from Sam Ruston, who also developed the popular weather application, Weather Timeline.

The app fell victim to some of Twitter’s shenanigans when it comes to restricting third-party apps. However, those issues were cleared up and Ruston has just pushed one of the biggest updates to the app.

Some of the changes include a new tablet layout, along with new animations. Flamingo also now features a new “Stats” tab, which allows you to see what’s going on with the various interactions with your tweets.

If you’re a lover of GIFs, you’ll be happy to know that Flamingo now supports automatic playback in your feed, along with videos. You can also now use Giphy to tweet out some of your favorite GIFs.

The update is rolling out to users now, and is available to download from the Google Play Store. If you want to unlock everything that Flamingo has to offer, you can download it for free, or pay $2.49 to unlock the full version.

Download on Google Play
