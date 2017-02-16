Originally unveiled in October, the Xiaomi Mi Mix helped to spark new devices being released with smaller bezels. Gone are the days where the bezels of your smartphone take up precious would-be screen real estate. The Mi Mix features a screen-to-body ratio of 91.3% but its successor may feature an even larger ratio.

Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, has confirmed that the company has plans for the Mi Mix II, as a partnership with Philip Stark. While rumors are scarce at this point, the Mi Mix II may feature a screen-to-body ratio of 93%. Other rumors for the device suggest that it may be one of the first smartphones to not include any hardware buttons.

We’ll see how this all plays out, but a successor to the Xiaomi Mi Mix would be extremely welcome, as long as we can get our hands in it here in the States.

[Android Central | Weibo]