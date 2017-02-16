It’s here. The day virtual Pokemon trainers have been waiting for is finally upon us. Pokemon GO’s second generation of Pokemon are finally live inside the app (0.57.2 on Android and 1.27.2 on iOS) and just waiting for you to catch ’em. I’m trying my best to steady my hands as I type this, but open the app and you should see plenty of new shadows in your Nearby menu. Here’s the full release notes from Niantic:

Over 80 additional Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region can be caught.

Gender-specific variations of select Pokémon can be caught.

Added new encounter mechanics.

Added Poké Ball and Berry selection carousels to the encounter screen.

Added two new Berries.

Added new avatar outfit and accessory options.

Added new night-mode map and encounter music.

Added bonus Candies for catching Evolved Pokémon.

Implemented Apple Watch connection stability improvement.

Various bug fixes.

Minor text fixes.

Some users are experiences issues, so expect a few bugs along the way. As a heads up, Pokemon storage is 50% off starting today, so you may want to consider upgrading your backpack to fit all 80+ new Pokemon from Gen 2.

UPDATE: Looks like the Eevee renaming Easter egg also works for new Eeveelutions like Espeon and Umbreon. Give it a try!

