We’ve seen concept 3D renders of the Huawei P10 and previous leaks have indicated that the phone will be available in multiple colors, but now we have a leaked image which shows the front and back of the phone in a variety of color options – blue, gold and green. The three color match up perfectly with the P10 teaser which was shared by Huawei a few days back.

The new image doesn’t reveal any new design elements which haven’t already been revealed, but we always enjoy seeing official press images which confirm the rumors and speculation.

The design of the Huawei P10 isn’t dramatically different from last year’s P9. The back of the phone is highlighted by the glass panel at the top which houses the dual-sensor Leica camera, two-tone flash and laser auto-focus sensor. The only obvious design change is the placement of the fingerprint sensor which has been moved from the back to the front of the phone – leaving more room for Huawei’s logo to be prominently featured on the back of the device.

In additional to the leaked image, the phone has also been certified by the FCC. While FCC certification doesn’t guarantee that the phone will be showing up as an option at your favorite service provider, it does mean that Huawei will be allowed to sell the phone within North America. Since Huawei is planning to sell the Mate 9 within the US, we see no reason why it wouldn’t want to do the same with the P10.

