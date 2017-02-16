The Google Assistant is getting a lot more useful today. Google has added new functionality that allows you to order products using your voice. It’s something Amazon’s Alexa already does quite well, so we’re sure Google wanted to make sure this feature was perfect when launching it.

It works as you’d expect: say “OK Google, order something,” where something is the thing you want, and it orders it for you! The company will shop from one of the many stores supported on Google Shopping Express, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, PetSmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and more.

To get started with it and learn how to shop exactly the way you want, say “OK Google, how do I shop?” You’ll also want to head to the Google Shopping Express site to make sure your default credit card and delivery address are in order.

Right now, it doesn’t cost anything to use this feature, but Google says that is only the case through April 30th. In the meantime, Google will be working on expanding this feature, including word that they’ll be enabling shopping for other apps and services, too.

[via Google]