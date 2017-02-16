Yesterday, we saw a report claiming that HTC was planning on releasing a standalone VR headset, similar to the HTC Vive for mobile devices. Today, it seems that ASUS is looking to do the same, but will be a bit different from the norm.

The ASUS AIO VR is an all-in-one headset, meaning that you won’t be required to insert your phone in order to experience VR. The AIO VR contains all the necessary components in order to get a VR experience, without the need to kill the battery on your smartphone of choice.

The latest rumors don’t mention what kind of components will be included, but we were graced with a render of what the AIO VR will look like. Right away, it looks similar to that of Google’s Daydream View VR headset, which launched alongside the Pixel and Pixel XL .

However, with the Daydream View, you are obviously required to insert your Daydream-compatible device. If ASUS manages to bring the AIO VR to the market without needing a smartphone, this would definitely be a welcome change. Let’s just hope it doesn’t require a slew of different cables in order to be used.

