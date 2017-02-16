Feb 16th, 2017

Yesterday, we saw a report claiming that HTC was planning on releasing a standalone VR headset, similar to the HTC Vive for mobile devices. Today, it seems that ASUS is looking to do the same, but will be a bit different from the norm.

The ASUS AIO VR is an all-in-one headset, meaning that you won’t be required to insert your phone in order to experience VR. The AIO VR contains all the necessary components in order to get a VR experience, without the need to kill the battery on your smartphone of choice.

The latest rumors don’t mention what kind of components will be included, but we were graced with a render of what the AIO VR will look like. Right away, it looks similar to that of Google’s Daydream View VR headset, which launched alongside the Pixel and Pixel XL.

However, with the Daydream View, you are obviously required to insert your Daydream-compatible device. If ASUS manages to bring the AIO VR to the market without needing a smartphone, this would definitely be a welcome change. Let’s just hope it doesn’t require a slew of different cables in order to be used.

[GSMArena]
local_offer    ASUS   ASUS AIO VR   virtual reality  

stars Further Reading

HTC plans to launch a mobile VR headset

Samsung shipped more than 4.5 million Gear VR headsets

The ASUS ZenFone 3s Max is launched in India

HTC's lead Vive designer leaves to work on Daydream

Google opens development of Daydream VR apps

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirety
closeThe Moto G5 Plus has been confirmed after showing up via an online retailer

The upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirely after the device was published through an online retailer. The listing confirms many of the rumors regarding the device.

2

more_vertGet a free pizza from T-Mobile and Papa John's
closeGet some free pizza courtesy of Papa John’s and T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting on February 14th, and lasting for 4 weeks, T-Mobile has partnered with Papa John’s to give T-Mobile Tuesday users a free large pizza and 25% off regular menu orders.

3

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

4

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

5

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

6

more_vertHow to remove apps
closeHow to remove unwanted apps from your Android phone

If you’re using an Android phone that isn’t a Pixel, there’s a pretty good chance it came with a bunch of pre-loaded apps that you have no intention of ever using. Thankfully, you can now remove almost any app.

7

more_vertHow to turn off screen overlay
closeWhat to do when you get the annoying “screen overlay detected” message

Android has gotten a lot more user-friendly over the years, but there are still some things that can leave users scratching their heads. One of the most annoying recent Android problems is the “screen overlay detected” message.

8

more_vertGoogle and Amazon prepare to battle it out in 2017
closeGoogle may have to play catchup with Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES 2017 and this may be cause for concern for Google’s planned expansion of Google Assistant.

9

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.

10

more_vertSamsung will not release a Galaxy S8 "Edge"
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8+ is likely to replace the “Edge” variant

After some misconceptions regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup, Evan Blass (@evleaks) has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S8+, along with the display sizes for both devices.