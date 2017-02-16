If you’re an owner of the HTC One A9 on Sprint, then there’s some good news on the way. HTC has confirmed and released the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the One A9.

The update is rolling out across to all users, but if you want to skip the wait, you can hit the link below and download the update yourself. Then, you’ll need to flash it on your One A9 so you can get all the goodies that come with Nougat.

In addition to releasing the Android 7.0 Nougat update, HTC is also including the January Android security bulletin. Yeah, we’re more than halfway through February already, but at least you’re device isn’t months behind in updates.

Let us know if the Nougat update has come to your device, and how it’s been running for you.

[HTC]