Now that the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport are available with Android Wear 2.0, Google released a list of devices that would be compatible with the newest version of Android Wear. There were some curious omissions from the list of devices, especially for Sony fans as the SmartWatch 3 was not on the list.

Today, Sony confirmed that the watch will not receive the Android Wear 2.0 update through an update to the product page for the SmartWatch 3.

Plenty of Sony SmartWatch 3 owners are upset about this, inspiring a petition that has already generated over 2,000 signatures in an attempt to get Sony and Google to reconsider their decision. Something tells me if you want Android Wear 2.0, you’ll probably have to buy another smartwatch that will get the update.