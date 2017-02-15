Earlier today, Meizu unveiled its latest addition in the Meizu M5s. The device is nestled in the low-budget market, while featuring a decent spec-sheet for what you’re paying.

The Meizu M5s is the successor to the Meizu M5, which our very own Nick Gray, has recently reviewed. The device doesn’t deviate much when it comes to the design, however, the specs are much improved compared to its predecessor.

Meizu M5s Specs

5.2-inch 720p IPS Display

MediaTek MT6753 Processor

3GB RAM

16GB/32GB Expandable Storage

5MP Front Camera

12MP Rear Camera

3,000mAh Battery

18W Fast Charge

Fingerprint Scanner

The Meizu M5s comes in 4 different colors: Black, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold. The device is available from Meizu’s own website, and is priced at RMB 799 ($115) for the 16GB version, and RMB 999 ($145) for the 32GB variant.

