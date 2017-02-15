BlackBerry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Nokia in Delaware, alleging that the Finnish company’s mobile products like Flexi Multiradio base stations, radio network controllers, and Liquid Radio software are using patents that BlackBerry holds. Specifically, the lawsuit involves products and services that use LTE networks, so AT&T and T-Mobile in the US.

In their complaint, BlackBerry says that Nokia has continued to encourage the use of standard compliant products without receiving a license from BlackBerry to do so. According to the suit, BlackBerry is seeking compensation from Nokia for this unauthorized use of their technology, but the suit doesn’t specify how much in damages the company wants from Nokia.

BlackBerry says some of the patents in question are those it acquired in 2011 as part of a group that bought Nortel’s patents for $4.5 billion after the company’s bankruptcy. BlackBerry was part of a group of companies that purchased the patents, which were then divided up between members of the group. Nokia had attempted to buy these patents in 2009 before the bankruptcy proceedings against Nortel.