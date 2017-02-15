Google has admittedly had some issues keeping the Pixel XL in stock, and the 128GB variant has been even tougher to get. The 128GB variant has been in and out of stock practically since the device launched, but now it’s back in stock.

There’s just one small catch. If you go to the Google Store right now and select the 128GB Pixel XL in Black, you can add it to your cart and purchase it. However, you’ll have to wait 5 or 6 weeks before it gets into your hands.

It’s obviously a good thing for Google that it can’t keep up with the demand, but considering the device was launched in November of last year, it’s a bit questionable as to why we’re still seeing issues. If you want to get your hands on the regular 32GB variant, you’ll have to wait 2 to 3 weeks before it makes it to your home.

Let us know if you’ll be snagging one, or if you’ll be holding out for something like the LG G6 or Samsung Galaxy S8 .