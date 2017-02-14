Feb 14th, 2017

The latest update to YouTube seems to be showing new content suggestion thumbnails when watching a video in fullscreen mode. I myself haven’t been able to get the content suggestions to pop up on any of the videos I’ve watched with the new app, but Android Police reports multiple people have showcased the new behavior.

The new thumbnail cards pop up from the bottom of the app giving you ideas about what you watch next. Each thumbnail can be tapped to bring it into focus and get you started watching something new. Since this update doesn’t seem to be rolled out for everyone on the newest version of the app, it’s likely a server-side update that will roll out slowly to users in the coming weeks.

If you don’t have YouTube 12.05 directly from the Google Play Store yet, you can head over to APKMirror and download the file yourself to see if you’ll get these new suggestions when you watch a fullscreen YouTube video.

