Feb 14th, 2017

Anyone who has used both the iOS and Android versions of Snapchat can tell you there’s a marked difference between performance for the two apps. In fact, Snap Inc.’s recent IPO filing revealed that the company is well aware of the disparity between the two apps and that should iOS stop being the majority of the company’s users, they could be in for a bad time.

That’s likely why CEO Evan Spiegel is so concerned about the app’s reputation on Android. As his company nears its IPO and propulsion into being a publicly traded company, there’s no reason for the Android version of Snapchat to be what feels like lightyears behind its iOS counterpart.

In an exchange on reddit last year, Spiegel promised that “significant Android performance improvements” would follow through to the end of the year. Another post at the end of January in response to a user complaining about the buggy app asked for more information about the device. Hopefully this means we’ll see improvements in the Android version of the app, especially before the company goes public.

local_offer    Evan Spiegel   Snapchat  

stars Further Reading

Snap Inc. admits Snapchat is worse on Android

Smarter lenses with AR objects coming to Snapchat soon?

Snapchat has been updated to version 10.0

Snapchat Spectacles: How to install prescription lenses

Prescription lenses for Spectacles

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

2

more_vertGet a free pizza from T-Mobile and Papa John's
closeGet some free pizza courtesy of Papa John’s and T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting on February 14th, and lasting for 4 weeks, T-Mobile has partnered with Papa John’s to give T-Mobile Tuesday users a free large pizza and 25% off regular menu orders.

3

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

4

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

5

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

6

more_vertSamsung to begin showcasing foldable phone
closeSamsung will start showing prototypes of their foldable phone later this month

Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at MWC for the first time.

7

more_vertThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is back in stock
closeThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is now “shipping immediately”

OnePlus has confirmed that the 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is being made available for immediate shipping.

8

more_vertHow to remove apps
closeHow to remove unwanted apps from your Android phone

If you’re using an Android phone that isn’t a Pixel, there’s a pretty good chance it came with a bunch of pre-loaded apps that you have no intention of ever using. Thankfully, you can now remove almost any app.

9

more_vertGoogle and Amazon prepare to battle it out in 2017
closeGoogle may have to play catchup with Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES 2017 and this may be cause for concern for Google’s planned expansion of Google Assistant.

10

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.