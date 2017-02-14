Samsung is still working on pushing out Android Nougat to its supported devices, but haven’t really given much of a timeframe. A few days ago, Tansu Yegen, Vice President of Samsung, shared the timeline for various devices, including the Galaxy S6 lineup and Galaxy Note 5.

Thanks to a translation over at the XDA Developers Forums, here is the intended rollout schedule:

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge will receive the update in the 2nd week of February

The Galaxy S6, S6 Edge+, and Note 5 will receive the update in the 3rd week

The Galaxy S6 Edge will receive the update in the last week of February

The Galaxy S series is updated in May

The Galaxy J series is updated in July

Although we now have a better idea as to when these devices will be updated, it’s important to note that there have been issues with Nougat. We’ve already seen Samsung begin rolling out the update, only to pull it back, and the same goes for HTC.

