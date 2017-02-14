Feb 14th, 2017

Samsung is still working on pushing out Android Nougat to its supported devices, but haven’t really given much of a timeframe. A few days ago, Tansu Yegen, Vice President of Samsung, shared the timeline for various devices, including the Galaxy S6 lineup and Galaxy Note 5.

Thanks to a translation over at the XDA Developers Forums, here is the intended rollout schedule:

  • The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge will receive the update in the 2nd week of February
  • The Galaxy S6, S6 Edge+, and Note 5 will receive the update in the 3rd week
  • The Galaxy S6 Edge will receive the update in the last week of February
  • The Galaxy S series is updated in May
  • The Galaxy J series is updated in July

Although we now have a better idea as to when these devices will be updated, it’s important to note that there have been issues with Nougat. We’ve already seen Samsung begin rolling out the update, only to pull it back, and the same goes for HTC.

If you begin receiving the update on your devices, give us a heads up in the comments below.

[GSMArena | XDA Developers]
local_offer    Android 7.0 Nougat   Android Nougat   Samsung Galaxy Note 5   Samsung Galaxy S6  

stars Further Reading

Honor 8 gets Nougat update

SHIELD tablets getting Nougat

Sony rolls out Android Nougat for select devices

ZTE Axon 7 gets Nougat + Daydream

Android Nougat comes to the unlocked Moto Z

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

2

more_vertPixbar app give you Pixel-like nav buttons
closePixbar app gives you Pixel-like nav buttons without root

If you’ve been jealous of the fancy navigation buttons used by the Pixel and Pixel XL, you can now add them to your Android device without having to root it. The $0.99 Pixbar app on the Play Store gives you the illusion that your on-screen navigational buttons are identical to those on the Pixel phones. In …

3

more_vertGet a free pizza from T-Mobile and Papa John's
closeGet some free pizza courtesy of Papa John’s and T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting on February 14th, and lasting for 4 weeks, T-Mobile has partnered with Papa John’s to give T-Mobile Tuesday users a free large pizza and 25% off regular menu orders.

4

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

5

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

6

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

7

more_vertSamsung to begin showcasing foldable phone
closeSamsung will start showing prototypes of their foldable phone later this month

Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at MWC for the first time.

8

more_vertThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is back in stock
closeThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is now “shipping immediately”

OnePlus has confirmed that the 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is being made available for immediate shipping.

9

more_vertGoogle and Amazon prepare to battle it out in 2017
closeGoogle may have to play catchup with Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES 2017 and this may be cause for concern for Google’s planned expansion of Google Assistant.

10

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.