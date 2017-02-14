Feb 14th, 2017

OnePlus has a history of putting out questionable and offensive ad campaigns. The company’s latest commercial will make quite a few people uncomfortable, especially if you consider how dirty most smartphones are. We know that there are a lot of people who love their phones, but OnePlus always likes taking things to the next level.

If you’re not turned off by the new ad, you may be interested in OnePlus’ Valentine’s Day Love Bundle promotion which cuts the price of the OnePlus Bullets (V2) and OnePlus 3/3T Protective Case by 40% when purchased with the OnePlus 3 or 3T. 

What’s your take on the new #lickoflove video from OnePlus? Is your phone lick-worthy?

 
local_offer    lickoflove   OnePlus   OnePlus 3   OnePlus 3T  

