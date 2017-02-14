The Moto Z Play has quietly been a contender for one of the best “budget” options after it was released in October. The device is compatible with existing and future Moto Mods, and brings a great overall experience to the market, without breaking the bank.

Normally priced at $450, the price may still seem steep to some, but Best Buy is currently offering a great deal for a refurbished Z Play. The deal is available for the “Geek Squad Certified” refurbished Z Play, and is priced at only $205. This is a savings of more than 50% for a new-ish device.

Moto Z Play Specs

5.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display (517 nits max brightness)

Snapdragon 625 processor Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage w/micro SD card slot

16MP camera f/2.0 (laser and PD AF)

3,510mAh

Fingerprint reader water-repellent

3.5mm headphone jack

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Compatible with existing Moto Mods

This is a great deal for anyone wanting to experience Motorola’s latest and greatest. Especially once you consider it is available for more than 50% off the retail price of $450. Let us know if you’ll be snagging this deal in the comments below.